PMTC awards nominations close April 30th

Milton, Ont.–The 2017 Private Motor Truck Council of Canada (PMTC) Awards Program will close for entries on April 30th, 2017. Each year the PMTC teams with member companies to celebrate the best in trucking through the presentation of awards that recognize excellence in trucking.

The awards are presented during the Annual Conference, which this year takes place at The Crowne Plaza-Fallsview Resort in Niagara Falls, Ontario on June 15th and 16th. Competition entry forms and information are available online at www.pmtc.ca. The 2017 awards program includes:

PMTC & 3M Vehicle Graphics Design Awards Competition

Co-sponsored by 3M Canada’s Commercial Graphics Division, the Annual Vehicle Graphics Design Awards recognize fleet operators and graphic design companies who graphically enhance their vehicles. Awards are presented in several categories.

PMTC & CPC Logistics Canada Hall of Fame for Professional Drivers

The Hall recognizes superior over the road performance of drivers employed by PMTC members. Someone in your organization or someone you do business with may be a candidate for induction to the Hall.

PMTC & AVIVA Canada Private Fleet Safety Awards

The Private Fleet Safety Awards program was created by the PMTC to encourage improved road safety and to promote best practices in private fleet safety management. The awards recognize the private truck fleets most committed to safety improvement, especially where they exceed National Safety Code requirements. This competition is open to all Canadian private truck fleets. PMTC membership is not a requirement.

PMTC-KRTS Professional CMV Driver Training Scholarship

PMTC and KRTS will award a PMTC Member with a Professional Commercial Motor Vehicle Driver Training Scholarship which will cover the costs for the recipient to complete a full Training Program through KRTS, or another registered training provider should the candidate be from outside of Ontario. This program is an intensive minimum 200-hour course, which when completed, will arm the new Professional Driver with a high level of training, as set by the Professional Truck Driver Institute (PTDI) and the Truck Training Schools Association of Ontario (TTSAO) mandatory requirements. These standards will provide the student with the skills and confidence necessary to become a successful Professional driver. The award will help promote investment in the training needs of the industry.



The PMTC Young Leaders Education Bursary Award

PMTC will award up to two PMTC Young Leaders an Education Bursary, which will cover the costs for the recipient to complete two of the four courses required to complete the “PMTC Logistics Management Graduate Program” This program is an intensive four-course program that, when completed, will arm the new emerging leader with the skills and confidence necessary to successfully climb the ranks in his or her company and become a successful leader in their organization. The award will help promote investment in the training needs of the future young leaders of our great industry. The courses are selected from the CITT library of certified logistics management courses.