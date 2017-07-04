Penske Logistics honoured by Ford as a top supplier

Reading, PA — Penske Logistics recently received its fifth World Excellence Award from Ford Motor Company. Ford honored 54 companies, narrowed down from thousands of suppliers, to be recognized at the 19th annual Ford World Excellence Awards at the Henry Ford Museum. Penske Logistics was recognized in the Aligned Business Framework (ABF) category for delivering on a variety of performance requirements including premier operational performance, exemplary transparency, responsiveness and sustainability leadership.

“We could not be more appreciative of Ford’s continued confidence in our work,” said Marc Althen, president of Penske Logistics. “Across the globe, our employees work hard to meet our customers’ needs and this award is evidence of their dedication to meeting and exceeding customer expectations.”

“The Ford World Excellence Awards recognize our outstanding suppliers around the world,” said Hau Thai-Tang, Ford group vice president, global purchasing. “These suppliers deliver excellence at every level, and are key to Ford’s success as we transform to an auto and mobility company.”