Peel beings long range transportation plan update

BRAMPTON, Ont.–The Region of Peel’s Long Range Transportation Plan update (LRTP) has begun. The LRTP update will focus on managing transportation demand by making it more enticing to walk, cycle, carpool and take transit. This 2017 update of the transportation plan will speak to the changing social, economic, environmental and cultural climate in Peel and surrounding Greater Toronto and Hamilton area.

“The Transportation Plan will set the stage for a safe, connected community as Peel faces population growth, intensification, new transit investments and technological advances,” said Gary Kocialek, Director, Transportation Division.

“Roads can’t continue to be widened forever and our existing travel behaviour has contributed to the congestion in the community. We are inviting all residents and businesses to participate in creating a plan that will shape how you get around.”

Public Information Centres will take place in each municipality:

– Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017 from 2 to 9 p.m. at the Caledon Community Complex (Banquet Hall A)

– Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017 from 2 to 9 p.m. at Bramalea City Centre (Hudson’s Bay Court)

– Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 from 2 to 9 p.m. at Erin Mills Town Centre (Centre Court)

Peel needs to accommodate a future population of 1.97 million by 2041. The results of the component studies and surveys that feed into the LRTP will form an action oriented implementation plan. Component studies include:

Road Safety Plan

The Region is undertaking a Road Safety Plan that includes reviewing our current safety practices and developing safety-supporting policies and guidelines. The goal is to reduce collisions that cause injuries and death on Peel roads.

Sustainable Transportation Strategy

The Sustainable Transportation Strategy is an action plan to make walking, cycling, public transit, and carpooling desirable for more people in the Region, leading to a 50% sustainable mode share by 2041.

Goods Movement Long Term Strategy

Moving goods by rail, road, or air is critical to Peel’s jobs and economy. We are developing plans that build on Peel Region’s strengths and expertise in goods movement.

The Long Range Transportation Plan will continue the Region’s work towards an environmentally friendly community that promotes a high quality of life for every resident.