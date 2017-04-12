OTA pushing trucking’s interests across the province

Toronto, Ont.– OTA continues to ensure the trucking industry’s voice is heard when new infrastructure projects are being initiated.

Most recently, OTA provided written comments to the Detail Design and EA for Highway 401 Structure Rehabilitations at County Road 41, Shelby Creek, and Napanee River; The Municipal Class Environmental Assessment Study of Langstaff Road in the City of Vaughan, Highway 401/ Kingston Road 38 Interchange and Long Combination vehicles (LCVs); and the Rehabilitation of the Whites Roads structure over Highway 401; The preliminary design and Class EA for new Truck Inspection Stations in Halton.

“As a major user of Ontario’s infrastructure, well-maintained highways and the modernization of interchanges are vitally important to the Ontario trucking industry,” said OTA president Stephen Laskowski.

“It’s critical MTO, as well as its consultants and contractors all consider trucking activities both in the design of new infrastructure and the maintenance and upgrading of existing infrastructure.”

Recently, OTA provided comments to Niagara Region on the development of its new Transportation Master Plan. Meanwhile, Peel Region continues to be a leader in the area of goods movement by spearheading a number of initiatives through their Goods Movement Task Force, of which OTA is an active member.

“We have seen many municipalities taking a closer look at their transportation plans, and in most cases, we have been pleased that goods movement is playing a central role in these efforts,” Laskowski said.

Some other stakeholders are getting into game, such as a new project headed by the Pembina Institute, designed to support goods movement activities in the Duke Heights BIA area. OTA is also a member of this initiative, through the Project Advisory Committee.

Other initiatives OTA is working with government on, include:

The Northern Ontario Multi-Modal Strategy, which OTA has been an advisory committee member. In its written comments to the NOMTS study, OTA focused on the provision of new truck parking – a particularly acute issue in Northern Ontario.

The Province also announced it will starting work on a Greater Golden Horseshoe Multimodal Transportation Plan, with OTA being invited to participate on the GGH Freight Advisory Committee.

“While this is only a glimpse of the initiatives underway, OTA is encouraged the trucking industry is a primary consideration in these initiatives,” says Jonathan Blackham, OTA Policy & Government Relations, adding that of all the resource material OTA produces, its Guide for Municipal Officials on Designating Truck Routes and Guide on Roundabout remain Design some of the most consistently requested documents.

“It’s a reminder that while we often think of the industry in terms of its impact on the province’s domestic and international trade, trucking happens locally and we need coordination at all levels of government.”