OmniTRAX to provide technical briefing on Hudson Bay Railway Assessment

Winnipeg, MB — OmniTRAX and AECOM Canada on July 18 will provide information to officials from all levels of government on the assessment of damage to the Hudson Bay Railway.

The meeting will be led by Peter Touesnard, Chief Commercial Officer at OmniTRAX, and will include a presentation by the AECOM Canada engineer leading the ongoing investigation of the rail line between Gillam and Churchill. The presentation will outline technical details of the assessment, discussion around what has been evaluated to date, and next steps in the assessment process.

Meeting participants will include:

Peter Touesnard, Chief Commercial Officer, OmniTRAX

Sergio Sabatini, Chief Operating Officer, OmniTRAX

Tony Simoes, Vice President, Engineering, OmniTRAX Canada

Jeff McEachern, Vice President, Terminal Operations, OmniTRAX Canada

Trent Weber, Vice President, Sales, OmniTRAX Canada

Ron Mitchell, Senior Rail Engineer, AECOM Canada