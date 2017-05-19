OIA Global announces new Canadian express direct LCL service

Portland, OR — OIA Global, a leading worldwide transportation, supply chain management, and packaging solutions provider announces new LCL services to Canada as the first phase of their 2017 expansion of its dedicated LCL Express programs.

“Customer demand for our Express LCL services has been very strong,” noted Dante Fornari, OIA’s Executive Vice President, Global Logistics. “The Canadian market has been on our radar since we launched the first LCL programs in 2008 into the Midwest,” he added.

OIA Global has been expanding ocean services for its customers who continue to optimize their import/export logistics spend by utilizing consolidation services for shipments that formerly may have required airfreight service in order to meet time critical deadlines.

Bill Yankow, OIA’s Director of LCL Consolidation said “the new service includes automated shipment visibility from origin to final destination driving supply chain simplicity and ease of use for the small to medium sized importers into Canada.”

OIA will be announcing LCL expansions into several new markets later in 2017. The Canada service began on May 1st, 2017.