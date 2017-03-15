Odyssey buys AsepTrans

DANBURY, Conn.–Odyssey Logistics & Technology Corporation has acquired AsepTrans, an asset-based food-grade ISO tank transportation, tank cleaning and ISO tank depot services company. AsepTrans is the only aseptic ISO tank operator in the world and has been developing and refining the technology for more than 10 years (aseptic means free of any living organism).

AsepTrans utilizes a large fleet of super-insulated and refrigerated ISO tanks. The business and operations will merge into the Odyssey FoodTrans LLC unit, doubling both Odyssey’s fleet of intermodal ISO tanks dedicated to food-grade liquids and its ISO tank chassis fleet.

“We have just acquired the world’s only aseptic ISO tank operator,” said Bob Shellman, president and CEO, Odyssey. “This acquisition provides Odyssey with a highly skilled team, state-of-the-art equipment, additional liquid food-grade capacity and ownership of strategically located tank cleaning and ISO tank depot services.”

The acquisition is a part of Odyssey’s overall growth strategy and is consistent with the company’s successful record of identifying and completing market-leading acquisitions that add value to its customers. In August 2016, Odyssey acquired Linden Bulk Transportation, a top 25 tank truck carrier with full service intermodal ISO tank capabilities in the chemical sector.