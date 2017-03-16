Oceanex Inc requalifies as one of Canada’s best managed

St. John’s, Nfld.–For the sixth consecutive year, Oceanex Inc. has been honoured with the prestigious Canada’s Best Managed Companies designation. Oceanex originally won in 2011 and has requalified in 2017 to maintain its status as a Best Managed Gold Requalified company.

The Best Managed program recognizes the best-in-class of Canadian-owned and managed companies with revenues over $15 million demonstrating strategy, capability and commitment to achieve sustainable growth.

“Best Managed companies deserve recognition for their entrepreneurial approach to excelling in an uncertain economic climate. They truly bring out the best in Canadian business leadership,” said Peter Brown, Partner, Deloitte and Co-Leader, Canada’s Best Managed Companies program.

Oceanex is one of the most successful intermodal transportation companies in Eastern Canada. It is committed to operating to the highest standard while offering a cost effective, quality service to customers. This is supported by a progressive management style that encourages a culture of safety, quality, and continuous improvement throughout the organization.

“Oceanex employees are indeed very proud to requalify as a Gold Standard Member and one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies for the 6th consecutive year”, states Captain Sid Hynes, Executive Chairman at Oceanex. “Our people take great pride in the efficient, reliable service they consistently provide. This award is certainly a result of their efforts.”