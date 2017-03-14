NorthEast Truck and Trailer expands into Dartmouth

CITY OF INDUSTRY, California—NorthEast Truck and Trailer has expanded its operations into Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, with the acquisition of Provincial Equipment, a Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company dealer since 2002.

This new location is a sales, service and parts facility.

“Provincial Equipment is a significant trailer dealer in the Atlantic Canada region, and their location in the Burnside Industrial Park is perfect,” said Andy Leblanc, general manager for NorthEast Truck and Trailer.

“Dartmouth is on the eastern shore of Halifax Harbour, which is a big logistics hub on the eastern seaboard. We look forward to the opportunity to build relationships with existing customers and to grow sales.”

With this added dealer location, NorthEast Truck and Trailer now has two full-service locations throughout the Maritimes.

Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company manufactures refrigerated trailers and dry freight vans, flatbeds, and Tautliner curtainsided trailers. Utility has an extensive independent dealer network with over 100 locations throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, and South America.