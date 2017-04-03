NFI adopts fuel card

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–Supply chain solutions provider, NFI has gone live with EFS’s fleet payment system.

Headquartered in Cherry Hill, N.J., NFI moved its fuel payments business to EFS because of its technology and unique approach in partnering with fleets. The EFS platform is driving innovation for the industry in an area that is often cumbersome to manage.

“With a dedicated fleet that spans more than 2,200 tractors across North America, ultimately, we wanted a strategic partner with the highest level of customer service that created a new way of doing business,” said Ike Brown, Vice Chairman and President for NFI.

“EFS’s unique integration approach and real-time reporting environment helped us identify efficiencies in our network,” said Brown.

NFI is leveraging EFS’s fuel card which allows for real-time integration into its existing transportation management system. NFI is also utilizing EFS’s fuel tax solution, fuel management solution, purchasing control solution and its terminal fuel solution.

“We are honored that NFI chose to move to the EFS platform and look forward to working together to design customized solutions for their business,” said Scott Phillips, General Manager of EFS. “As a technology leader, we are committed to meeting our customers’ business needs as they are helping shape how we approach payments in our industry.”

EFS is a WEX Company that provides customized corporate payment technology solutions.