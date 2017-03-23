New podcast provides insight into grain transportation

WINNIPEG, Man.– CN this week launched “Grain Insight”, a radio podcast that provides producers, communities and the agricultural industry with the latest updates on getting grain to market. Radio stations are invited to download these podcasts and share them directly with their audiences.

The podcasts are a two-to-three-minute interview featuring industry guests providing up-to-date information on grain transportation issues. Listeners will benefit from answers to commonly asked questions, learn about factors that affect how quickly their grain gets to market, and the latest news on grain movement.

The first podcast is available now and focuses on the current state of “Grain on the Move,” with guest David Przednowek, CN’s director of grain marketing.

“We’re trying hard to better understand the needs our customers, the grain companies, as well as our customers’ customers – the producers,” said Doug MacDonald, CN vice-president of bulk. “Getting grain to market quickly and efficiently is key to profitability for farmers. Collectively, the better we all understand each component of the grain supply chain, the better positioned Canada is to compete in the global grain market. When our customers win, we win.”

CN created the podcast to get timely information to farmers. We hope that by providing this broadcast-ready information, it will help radio stations meet the needs of their listeners in the agriculture community.

To download or listen to Grain Insight, visit cn.ca/grain or find it on iTunes and subscribe today to receive every episode as soon as it’s published.