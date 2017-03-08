Near North Customs Brokers acquires Summit Customs Brokers of Richmond, B.C.

BARRIE, Ont.–Near North Customs Brokers (NNCB) announced that it has acquired Summit Customs Brokers of Richmond, B.C. The purchase enables Near North to access new geographic markets in British Columbia and add complimentary services to its existing portfolio of offerings, the company said.

Summit Customs Brokers provides a comprehensive range of services to enable items such as commercial goods, parcels, and cars to cross the Canada border. It assists both individuals and importing businesses of all sizes and in all industries including retail, petroleum, and industrial equipment manufacturing. It has extensive knowledge of Canadian customs laws and a long history of Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) compliance, the company said.

“This was a strategic business move for Near North, but it goes beyond acquiring new offerings and greater reach,” said Dave Jupp, vice president sales, NNCB. “Of importance to both companies were our shared values of operating with integrity, excelling as a true business partner for our customers, being an employer of choice, and giving back to the community. Summit has long been on our radar due to its excellent reputation and we are delighted to make this deal a reality.”

“Summit Customs Brokers was established in 1993 and three generations of our family have helped grow the business to where it is today,” said Sharmaine Shultz, president & CEO, Summit Customs Brokers. “Naturally, a great deal of care goes into such a transaction. We had to be certain our customers, employees, reputation, and legacy would transfer to a business that values what we have built and who will take that to the next level. We are delighted to have found such a company in Near North Customs Brokers.”

“We are confident that this step will benefit our customers and employees,” said Steven Kendall, vice president Summit Customs Brokers. “We have known Near North for a long time now and believe our corporate cultures and our offerings are a solid fit that should spur future growth and success.”

Sharmaine Shultz and Steven Kendall will remain in their current roles leading the Summit Group.

Headquartered at Vancouver International Airport, Summit Customs Brokers has additional offices in Penticton, Vernon, Kelowna, the Pacific Highway Border Crossing in Surrey, the Osoyoos Border Crossing, Whitehorse, and Oroville in WA.