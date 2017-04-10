Montreal celebrates container anniversary

MONTRÉAL, Quebec—The Montréal Port Authority (MPA) and its clients celebrated the 50th anniversary of the arrival of the first containers at the Port of Montréal, a milestone in supply chain history.

In 1967, the Port of Montréal handled its first container. In 1968, it inaugurated the first Canadian container terminal, and Manchester Liners Ltd launched a weekly container transport service to the United Kingdom.

In 1967, the Port of Montréal handled more than 11,300 TEU (Twenty-foot Equivalent Unit) containers for a single shipping line. In 2016, the Port handled 1,447,566 TEUs for six shipping lines. In the past fifty years, nearly 35 million TEUs have transited through Montréal’s port facilities.

“In this year of festivities for Montréal and Canada, I am pleased to celebrate the 50 years of containerization that forged our history. Like a magnet, the Port of Montréal attracts companies and services that benefit from its presence, and that’s why the logistics industry is so important in Greater Montréal, and I would like to thank all the workers at the Port, the shipping lines, the supply chain stakeholders and all levels of government for their contribution to our success,” said Sylvie Vachon, president and CEO of the MPA.

“To address growth in the container market, we inaugurated the new Viau terminal in 2016 and we are working on our project for a new container terminal at Contrecœur, ensuring the future of container handling for Montréal and the whole of Quebec.”

Today, the Port of Montréal is the only container port on the St. Lawrence River and the largest port in Eastern Canada. It has five container terminals.

Nine regular services operated by global leaders in marine shipping connect Montréal to over 140 countries. Goods such as food products, fresh produce, electronic equipment and forestry products that are transported by container through Montreal mainly originate from, or are destined to, Northern Europe, Asia and the Mediterranean.

“The arrival of the first container at the Port of Montréal in 1967 marked a major turning point in the methods of freight transport on our roads,” said Marc Cadieux, president and CEO of the Quebec Trucking Association.

“Every day, the Quebec trucking industry transports thousands of containers to and from the Port, through Montréal and Quebec to Eastern Ontario and the northeastern United States. Under the leadership of the Port of Montréal and industry leaders, a series of technological innovations are being unrolled to continuously promote the flow of traffic on our roads.”