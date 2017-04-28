Minister Garneau launches review of Railway Safety Act ahead of schedule

OTTAWA, Ont. — Minister of Transport Marc Garneau launched the statutory review of Canada’s Railway Safety Act a year ahead of schedule.

The Review will focus on examining existing provisions and programs under the Act, including their suitability, adequacy, and effectiveness. This is needed to ensure the Act’s core objective of ensuring rail safety for Canadians is met.

“Rail safety remains my top priority. One of the most important things we can do as a government is to review our rail safety legislation to ensure it meets the needs of the industry and Canadians. I am very happy that we were able to launch this review one year earlier and look forward to the Panel’s recommendations,” Garneau said.

To carry out this review, the Minister has appointed Richard Paton as Review Panel Chair, with the support of Vice-Chairs Brenda Eaton and Pauline Quinlan. The Panel will engage with a broad range of stakeholders from across the country.

“Rail safety is a critical concern for municipalities, so FCM is pleased to see Minister Garneau make it a priority. Railway operations have a daily impact on cities and communities across Canada, and FCM looks forward to bringing those local perspectives to this important review. This needs to be about ensuring a safer rail system and safer communities for all Canadians,” said Clark Somerville, President, the Federation of Canadian Municipalities.

Transport Canada encourages Canadians and all those with a vested interest in rail safety to provide their views to the Review Panel.

A final report from the Panel is expected by May 2018.

To learn more about the Railway Safety Act Review and its Review Panel members, visit http://www.tc.gc.ca/en/reviews/railway-safety-act-review-2017-18.html.