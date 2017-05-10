MacroPoint partners with Banyan Technology to enhance LTL visibility

CLEVELAND, OH — MacroPoint, creator of patented freight tracking software designed to give shippers, brokers, 3PLs and carriers real-time visibility into load status and Banyan Technology, the leader and pioneer of live LTL carrier connectivity, recenlty announced a partnership to expand the MacroPoint platform to include LTL carriers utilizing Banyan Technology’s live carrier and API (application program interface) connectivity.

“The increasing expectation for full visibility of freight, and consequently the use of direct links with carriers, is rapidly shifting to replace batch processing methods like EDI as the industry standard communication method,” stated Dave Halsema, executive vice president at MacroPoint. “Our collaboration with Banyan brings the deepest solution set regarding LTL freight management to MacroPoint, and together we are creating the most prolific visibility solution in the industry.

“Banyan’s broad network of established carrier connections means we can instantly expand our carrier base,” continued Halsema. “As the leader of live LTL connectivity, Banyan fits perfectly with our mission to provide rich location and status updates across multiple modes.”

MacroPoint’s patented load monitoring and tracking software aggregates the location information from a cell phone, in-cab ELD/GPS device, or trailer and container tracking system to provide real-time load location visibility to third parties. This revolutionary cloud-based solution allows third parties to receive location monitoring and tracking services, delivery monitoring and event notifications as well as exception management and predictive analytics capabilities in a single location in a format that highlights at-risk loads.

“LTL is a different but critical offering that we’ve focused on for 16 years, and we’re excited to bring our experience and specialization to MacroPoint,” said Lance Healy, co-founder and chief innovation officer at Banyan.

“Combining the maturity of MacroPoint’s visibility platform with Banyan’s extensive LTL connectivity network results in the most comprehensive solution for real-time freight management,” said Brian Smith, CEO of Banyan. “Banyan sought to engage the best in class, and this partnership enables MacroPoint to extend their lead in freight visibility.”