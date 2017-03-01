Lufthansa Cargo receives GoGreen carrier certificate from DHL Global Forwarding

FRANKFURT, Ger.– DHL Global Forwarding has evaluated the environmental performance of Lufthansa

Cargo and other airlines and awarded Lufthansa Cargo full points. The airline achived top marks in all four of the GoGreen Carrier Rating categories and received four “green aircraft” for its efforts. It was rated according to the following criteria: the specific CO2 emissions trend against an internal DHL benchmark (“Carbon Efficiency”), commitment to harmonizing CO2 calculation and reporting standards and to other environmental projects (“Engagement”), the level of detail and quality of the CO2 efficiency data provided (“Transparency”), and also the degree

of trust and cooperation (“Cooperation”).

“With its GoGreen environmental program, DHL is a sustainability pioneer in the logistics industry. We are extremely proud to have achieved these excellent ratings and taken top spot in the ranking”, said Bettina Jansen, Head of Environmental Management at Lufthansa Cargo. Both companies have enjoyed close cooperation

and a trusting relationship for some time now, involving the regular exchange of information on fuel efficiency and emissions and joint activities aimed at harmonizing CO2 calculation methods.

“Sustainability and environmental management are key criteria for us in our cooperation with logistics partners. That is why DHL launched the GoGreen Carrier Rating program,” said Ingo-Alexander Rahn, Global Head of Air Freight at DHL

Global Forwarding.

“This is the first time that air cargo was included in the rating, with Lufthansa Cargo taking top spot straight off the bat, deservedly earning the right to join the ranks of our Preferred Carriers.”

Lufthansa Cargo said it aims to reduce its specific CO2 emissions by 25 per cent by 2020 – taking 2005 as the

baseline. The cargo airline’s environmental management system has been ISO 14001 certified worldwide since 2015.