Logistec appoints new executive

Montréal, QC — Logistec Corporation, a marine and environmental services provider, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Rodney Corrigan as Executive Vice-President, Operations of Logistec Stevedoring Inc.

Mr. Corrigan joined Logistec six years ago as a Vice-President, Operations and has more than 20 years of experience in the industry during which he occupied senior management roles for various companies. He graduated from Concordia University with a Bachelor of Commerce and completed an Executive MBA at the John Molson School of Business.

“We are delighted that Rodney has accepted to take on these new responsibilities and will be leading our efforts towards operational excellence throughout our network of facilities. Rodney will also work closely with our commercial team to further develop cost-efficient and innovative solutions for our customers,” said Ms. Madeleine Paquin, President and CEO of Logistec Corporation.

“It is with a great level of pride and excitement that I have accepted the challenge of leading our cargo handling operations. I am humbled by the opportunity, but also very fortunate to work with an exceptional group of colleagues. Together, I have no doubt that we will be able to meet and exceed our clients’ and the Company’s expectations” said Mr. Corrigan.