Lineage Logistics enters partnership with BluJay Solutions

Irvine, California–Lineage Logistics, LLC (“Lineage”), one of the world’s largest temperature-controlled warehousing and logistics companies, has entered a partnership with BluJay Solutions (“BluJay”), formerly Kewill. The partnership designates Lineage as the exclusive third-party logistics provider to manage customers’ food and beverage supply chains using BluJay’s Transportation Management solution, formerly LeanTMS, powered by its Global Trade Network.

The strategic partnership enables customers in the food and beverage industry to outsource the management of their transportation network using BluJay’s TMS with Lineage’s diverse network of facilities that spans more than 100 locations across North America with 609 million cubic feet of temperature-controlled capacity. Lineage will also work to transition all of its current customers from existing transportation platforms to BluJay’s Transportation Management solution.

“Never before has a customer had the opportunity to leverage one of the nation’s largest facility networks with leading technology and a $12 billion transportation spend to maximize performance and realize dramatic cost savings,” said Greg Lehmkuhl, President & CEO of Lineage Logistics.

“We are thrilled to partner with BluJay and create more integrated supply chain solutions for our customers through our expanded managed transportation capability. Our customers gain a strategic advantage through the unique level of supply chain intelligence only offered by our expanded ecosystem.”

“Combining our TMS platform with the execution capability of the world’s fastest-growing, most dynamic cold chain logistics organization brings an unprecedented service offering to the marketplace,” said Doug Braun, CEO of BluJay Solutions. “The strategic partnership between Lineage and BluJay is an exciting evolution for both of our organizations, and we look forward to delivering more innovative, collaborative supply chain solutions to customers worldwide.”