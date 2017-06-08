Kuehne + Nagel receive supplier award from Delphi

Jersey City, NJ — Kuehne + Nagel was recently honoured by Delphi with a supplier excellence award it the company’s Global Supplier Conference & Pinnacle Awards event, held in Krakow, Poland.

The “Delphi 2016 Making a Difference – Pinnacle Award” for Supplier Excellence recognized Kuehne + Nagel’s commitment to corporate social responsibility.

“Kuehne + Nagel greatly values our relationship with Delphi and we are honored to receive this outstanding recognition for our demonstrated commitment to customer excellence and corporate sustainability,” said Bob Mihok, President and CEO, Kuehne + Nagel North America. “Our Team is dedicated to providing Delphi with superior supply chain solutions and we share a similar commitment to responsibly manage economic, social and ecological issues that may impact our employees, customers, suppliers and our communities, and the environment.”

“At Delphi, our drive toward meaningful innovation is reflected in our portfolio of safe, green and connected technologies and products as well as our approach to how we do business around the globe,” said Sidney Johnson, Senior Vice President, Delphi supply chain management. “Ethics, compliance and sustainability influence each decision we make, with social responsibility at the core of the overall success of our business. Delphi values strong relationships with our communities, our employees, the environment and our customers and suppliers. Thank you to the entire Kuehne + Nagel team for continuing to respect people and the planet through corporate social responsibility initiatives.”