Kuehne + Nagel expands pharmaceutical logistics services in Canada

Mississauga, Ont.–Kuehne + Nagel is expanding its KN PharmaChain network to offer temperature-controlled logistics services in its Mississauga, Ontario facility, located close to Toronto Airport.

The new 30,000 square foot cool zone space is dedicated to support the storage and shipping of temperature sensitive pharmaceutical products in a secure and validated GxP (Good x Practice) environment and it is compliant with the all applicable Health Canada regulations.

Facility features include cold storage from 15-25 Celsius, ambient and CBSA (Canada Border Service Agency) bonded storage, plus 24/7/365 sensor monitoring for web-based, real-time visibility of location, status and condition of temperature-sensitive shipments.

Customers will also have access to the full suite of KN PharmaChain air freight services including full airline pallet loading and unloading, cross-docking, transit storage, staging of loads, and building temperature controlled consolidations.

“Kuehne + Nagel is committed to providing logistics solutions to enable our customers to reach patients anywhere in the world”, said Brian Pedersen, Vice President Airfreight for Kuehne + Nagel Canada.

“Industry expertise and pharma product knowledge are critical and we comply with the highest industry standards.”