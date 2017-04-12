Kerry Logistics opens new Warsaw office

Warsaw, Poland–Kerry Logistics Network Limited has opened a new office in Warsaw, Poland. This addition will support Kerry Logistics’ continual expansion in Europe, and its focus will be international freight forwarding.

The new team will be headed by Diana Sokół, Managing Director of Poland, who was previously General Director Poland at C. Spaarmann Logistics GmbH based in Warsaw.

Sokół, who holds joint Polish and German citizenship, and has extensive know-how in East-West trade, will head a team of six, supporting customers with comprehensive international freight forwarding solutions comprising of ocean, air, and road freight services as well as Customs brokerage.

“We are pleased to welcome Diana to the Kerry Logistics family. The new Poland office will provide our customers with access into and out of Central and Eastern Europe,” said Thomas Blank, Managing Director of Europe, Kerry Logistics.

Kerry Logistics opened a Shared Service Centre in Poznan, Poland in November last year to enhance the cost efficiency and service competitiveness of the region.

In January, it acquired Multi Logistics GmbH, a specialist film and media logistics provider based in Germany just weeks after announcing the take-over of Spanish forwarder Bofill & Arnan.