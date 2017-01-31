Keith Creel becomes CEO of Canadian Pacific

CALGARY, Alta.– Canadian Pacific Railway Limited announced that Keith Creel has assumed his new role as president and chief executive officer, becoming the 17th person to lead the company since 1881.

“I am humbled, honoured and blessed to be leading CP,” Creel said. “I look forward to working closely with employees, customers, shareholders, government and community leaders, and other key stakeholders as we continue to build the iconic CP brand – a brand built on service, safety and doing what we say we will do.”

Creel was appointed president and chief operating officer in February, 2013 and joined the CP Board of Directors in May of 2015. Creel previously served as the executive vice president and chief operating officer of Canadian National Railway Company.

“This transition has been planned since Keith’s arrival back in 2013 and we are confident in his abilities to lead the company,” said Andrew F. Reardon, Chairman of the Board. “Under Hunter Harrison’s leadership, CP built a strong foundation for future success; that foundation, together with Keith’s passion for railroading, operational expertise and commitment to customer service and safety, positions the company well for many years to come.”

“As a result of our dedication to safety, in 2016 we celebrated our lowest train accident frequency ever,” Creel said. “Still, we acknowledge that one incident is too many and we will continue to hold ourselves and others accountable when it comes to safety.”