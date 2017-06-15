Kazakhstan to create Eurasian Transcontinental Trade Corridor

Dubai, UAE — DP World and the Kazakhstan government have agreed to work towards creating a multimodal transport corridor (the Eurasian Transcontinental Corridor), featuring automated logistics processes for cargo delivery and the unification of logistics centres, sea and dry ports into a single transport and logistics network.

Two Memorandums of Understanding (MoU’s) were signed between DP World and the Kazakhstan government for the development of a Port Community System (PCS) and to integrate customs processes ahead of the Astana Economic Forum.

PCS is a one stop electronic platform developed by DP World company Dubai Trade, that enables the exchange of information between organizations involved in maritime, inland and airport processes. The aim is to improve ease of doing business in Kazakhstan’s ports and free zones through paperless transactions that remove long queues in administrative offices, delays and duplication.

The first agreement was signed between DP World and the National Company “Kazakhstan Temir Zholy” (KTZ) for the establishment of a joint venture company to implement and manage the PCS system.

The second MoU was signed between DP World, KTZ and the Committee of State Revenues of the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan (Customs) to ensure the integration of customs processes into the online portal.

Kazakhstan’s potential as a key transit corridor for China’s One Belt, One Road initiative can be realised by focusing on soft and hard infrastructure development that supports multimodal transport links, according to DP World Group Chairman and CEO, Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem.

Mr. Bin Sulayem was speaking at the Astana Economic Forum, an annual event that provides a platform for discussion on the world’s economic opportunities and challenges, and hosts government and business figures from more than 80 countries. During his panel discussion that focused on the New Silk Road, he said that multimodal connectivity is key to realising the Kazakhstan President’s ‘path to the future’ vision, which includes the ‘Nurly Zhol’ – a $9 billion infrastructure spending programme — to help prepare a future-ready economy.

DP World Group Chairman and CEO Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, said: “Kazakhstan has tremendous potential and its leadership is working hard for its people – putting in place the right policies and procedures. It is at the crossroads of Asia and although landlocked President Nazarbayev’s commitment to improve internal and external connectivity to avoid the ‘transportation trap’ will propel growth. We are proud to be working with the government to build one of the largest transport and logistics hubs in the region.”