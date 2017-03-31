JB Hunt opens enterprise services branch in Toronto

LOWELL, Ark.–JB Hunt Transport Services, Inc has opened a new enterprise sales branch in Toronto, Ontario, its first such office in Canada.

“Providing supply chain solutions for Canada is essential to many of our customers,” said Eric McGee, the company’s senior vice-president of transportation.

“This new location will help us enhance our ability to support their international transportation needs and build new relationships.”

JB Hunt has provided transportation solutions in Canada for more than 25 years and currently offers intermodal, cross-border, and brokered truckload service to all provinces & territories.

The Toronto enterprise sales branch is the 42nd such location for the company.