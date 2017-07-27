J.B. Hunt acquires Special Logistics Dedicated

Lowell, AR — J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., one of the largest supply chain solutions providers in North America, announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Special Logistics Dedicated (SLD).

“SLD’s strong customer base and strategically placed fulfillment centers position us as a top national pool distribution services provider,” said John Roberts, president and CEO of J.B. Hunt. “This acquisition will also allow our customers to deploy ‘big and bulky’ inventories into key markets, improving order fulfillment times for Final Mile deliveries and further enhancing our e-commerce delivery capabilities. We are excited to welcome the employees, customers, and carriers of SLD to J.B. Hunt.”

The purchase price is $136 million with no assumption of debt. J.B. Hunt anticipates using its existing revolving credit facility to finance this transaction and to provide liquidity for future operations.

Based in Houston, SLD provides pool distribution services throughout North America using 14 terminals and fulfillment centers and a fleet of over 850 pieces of equipment. Service offerings include dedicated transportation at both dedicated and multi-use sites; cross-docking and contract logistics; less-than truckload product consolidation; commingled pool distribution; and a Texas-based intrastate 57’ dry van highway service.