Safety at the heart of ICHCA’s annual conference

ICHCA International, the global cargo handling NGO, has announced that its 65th anniversary event will include a high-level focus on safety in global container supply chain and cargo operations, with cross-sector participation from leading ocean carriers, cargo owners, ports and terminals, regulators and other key stakeholders.

The event runs 2-6 October in Las Palmas, Gran Canaria, with the support of Las Palmas Port Authority and Foundation and CARC, ICHCA’s Canaries and Africa Region Chapter. Both through its legislative work at IMO and other UN agencies, and via industry initiatives including seminars, technical advice and best practice guidance, ICHCA International campaigns to raise awareness of, and address, key safety issues along the whole maritime cargo chain, not least the critical ship-shore interface.

“Safety is a shared responsibility along the entire container and cargo supply chain and industry and regulators recognize the need to work together for better outcomes,” said Rachael White, CEO of ICHCA International’s Secretariat. “At this time of great change for world trade, shipping, port and land transport operations, with exponential developments in digital and automation technologies, and growth of new cargo markets and flows, ICHCA’s 65th Anniversary Event provides a platform for all the stakeholders to come together and explore innovative approaches to common challenges.”

The Association has been deeply involved in IMO’s new SOLAS VGM container weight verification regime and the new IMO/ILO/UNECE Code of Practice for Packing of Cargo Transport Units (CTU Code). Most recently, it has turned the spotlight on how to reduce risks associated with global trade in packaged dangerous goods.

As noted at a recent ICHCA seminar, misdeclaration and non-compliance of dangerous goods shipments, including poor packing, pose a growing threat both at sea and on land. ICHCA’s Technical Advisor, Capt. Richard Brough O.B.E. estimates that up to 1.3 million movements of dangerous goods in freight containers every year could have some sort of deficiency, presenting a great risk to the safety of workers, cargo, equipment and infrastructure right along the supply chain. Misdeclared hazardous cargo is suspected to be the root cause of the severe fire aboard the 13,800TEU MSC Daniela this April, according to recent media reports.

All of these subjects will feature high on the container supply chain safety agenda at ICHCA’s conference on 3-4 October, with insight from key figures including Lars Kjaer, Senior Vice President, World Shipping Council (WSC); Douglas Owen, Secretary General, Bureau International des Containers (BIC); Ken Rohlmann, Senior Director Cargo Service / Dangerous Goods, Hapag-Lloyd AG and Deputy Chairman, Cargo Incident Notification System (CINS); Peregrine Storrs-Fox, Risk Management Director, TT Club; and Chris Welsh, General Secretary, Global Shippers Forum (GSF).

Delegates will also hear from port executives including APM Terminal’s Kevin Furniss, Vice President, Health, Safety, Security, Environment and Sustainability and Wouter de Gier, Director – Global Head of Safety, Environment and Performance Management about how to improve safety culture and outcomes in cargo handling operations.

The ICHCA conference takes place under the headline theme “Safe, Secure, Sustainable, Smart & Skilled: Redefining Cargo Handling for the Next Phase of World Trade.” The 2-day conference is staged as part of an extensive program that also includes an exhibition of products and services, site visit to the Port of Las Palmas – a key hub for African international trade – and icebreaker reception on 2 October and 65th Anniversary Reception & Awards Evening, on 3 October, where winners will be announced for ICHCA’s 2nd TT Club Innovation in Safety Award the Annual Las Palmas Port Awards and special ICHCA John Strang A.O. Memorial Award for a significant contribution to the cargo handling industry. The Conference & Exhibition will be followed by the 78th meeting of ICHCA’s ISP Technical Panel on 5 October and annual CARC meeting on 6 October. Global Shippers Forum will also host its AGM on 2 October as part of the week-long gathering.