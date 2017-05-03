Historic Canadian locomotives at home in new display

OTTAWA, Ont. — The Canada Science and Technology Museum’s iconic locomotives’ new home has been unveiled. Reopening in November 2017, the renewed Museum will celebrate its first 50 years and set the stage for the next 50.

Steam: A World in Motion examines the story of steam technology in Canada and how transportation has transformed our day-to-day lives. This exhibit will include four of the Museum’s iconic locomotives, four ship models, a wind tunnel model, and a working triple expansion steam engine.

A virtual reality booth will bring the cab of the 6400 locomotive to life, allowing visitors to experience the beloved train engine in a unique and interactive way. This is just one example of how the renewed Museum will be dynamic and immersive, offering a highly digital experience for the whole family.

The Museum also announced the kick-off sponsor of the children’s gallery. Michelin North America (Canada) Inc. is supporting ZOOOMobile, an innovative car building station for children to experiment with vehicle design and learn about the scientific process of building, testing, and trying again.

Michelin’s $200,000 donation makes it possible for the Museum to invest in developing children’s imaginations, fuelling future innovation in transportation and other sectors such as sustainable mobility. The children’s gallery will be the first space of its kind dedicated to young children in the history of the Museum.