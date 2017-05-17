Hapag-Lloyd marks 125 years in Canada

Montreal, QC — The Montreal Port Authority (MPA) is recently marked German shipping line Hapag-Lloyd’s 125-year presence in Canada.

The company’s first ship to serve the Canadian market called at the Port of Montreal in March 1892. It was a steamboat just over 90 metres long, the S/S Cremon.

“In 125 years, Hapag-Lloyd has shown its commitment to the Port of Montreal more than once, in particular by developing dedicated services between Europe, the Mediterranean and Montreal, and also by choosing Montreal as the headquarters of its operations in Canada as a whole,” said Sylvie Vachon, President and CEO of the MPA. “We want to congratulate all Hapag-Lloyd employees who, every day, perpetuate the rigor and quality of service that is the hallmark of this great marine carrier.”

To mark Hapag-Lloyd’s 125 years of operating in Canada and the unique ties that bind the company to Montreal, Wolfang Schoch, Senior Vice President at Hapag-Lloyd Canada, presented a model of the Empress of Britain, a passenger liner from CP Ships purchased by Hapag-Lloyd in 2005. This liner carrying passengers and cargo sailed between the United Kingdom and Canada from 1931 to 1939.

“We feel extremely tied to Canada for economic and historical reasons,” said Wolfgang Schoch, Managing Director of Hapag-Lloyd Canada. “Recently, with the start of the new THE Alliance and additional Hapag-Lloyd services, we have once again improved our range of services for customers in Canada.”

Hapag-Lloyd is the world’s fifth largest container carrier. The company’s head office is in Hamburg. Hapag-Lloyd operates three weekly services from Montreal: two services with Europe and one with the Mediterranean.

“As an important connection between Atlantic and Pacific, as well as between the United States, Asia and Europe, Canada has been and continues to be an important and special partner for us,” said Rolf Habben Jansen, the CEO of Hapag-Lloyd AG. “But Canada has also become a hub of the global shipping industry.”