Halifax airport reports record cargo numbers for 2016

Halifax, NS — The Halifax International Airport Authority (HIAA reported its operating and financial results for 2016, which included a rise in air cargo.

“Last year was outstanding for Halifax Stanfield, as new passenger and cargo records were set,” says Joyce Carter, HIAA President & CEO. “In addition to achieving these operational milestones, we focused on planning and investing in infrastructure for future growth. In 2016, we completed a new comprehensive strategic plan, updated our capital and financial plan, and invested over $34 million to improve the passenger experience and facilitate airport operations.”

In 2016, 33,329 metric tonnes of air cargo was processed, up 4.1% over 2015. New service included Qatar Airways Cargo weekly flight to Doha and a second weekly flight by Korean Air Cargo to Seoul, South Korea. Much of the cargo was live lobster. In fact, more than $163 million in seafood exports were shipped from Halifax Stanfield in 2016.

In 2016, total revenues rose to $97.4 million ($91.7 million in 2015). Several factors accounted for this increase, including record passenger numbers, an increase in aeronautical revenue, and continued growth in parking and concession revenues. The record passenger numbers also contributed to improved revenues from the airport improvement fee – a total of $35.6 million in 2016 ($34.3 million in 2015).

Passenger numbers saw substantial growth in 2016 increasing 5.6 per cent (1.1 per cent in 2015). Halifax Stanfield served 3,908,799 passengers in 2016, making it the busiest year in the airport’s history. “We had a tremendously successful year thanks to our passengers, our airline partners, our entire airport community, as well as government and stakeholders,” says Carter. “We are set to hit four million passengers in 2017 and we remain committed to collaborating with airlines, industry and tourism agencies to achieve this milestone.”