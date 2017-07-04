Groupe Somavrac to operate newest terminal on the Seaway

Trois-Rivières, QC – The Trois-Rivières Port Authority (TRPA) and Groupe Somavrac announced the signing of a long-term agreement to operate Terminal 13 at the Port of Trois-Rivières. This terminal, with a surface area of 23,000 m2, as well as Pier 13, was restored in 2016 and has been in operation since January 2017.

This agreement allows Somavrac to expand its services. In addition to these two vessel berths, Terminal 13 provides an outdoor storage area accommodating a wide variety of products. The terminal provides effective rail and road links along with a network of pipelines connected to reservoirs located further north. It also offers access to two solid bulk facilities located nearby. It has become a comprehensive multimodal storage platform.

“Terminal 13 will enable Somavrac to better serve its customers,” said Marc Paquin, President of Groupe Somavrac. “With its versatility and quality of maritime, road and rail access, it is well adapted to the complexity of our customers’ supply chains. In addition to this infrastructure, Somavrac offers advanced equipment and expertise recognized throughout the logistics industry. This agreement consolidates a well-established business relationship with the Port of Trois-Rivières since our company was founded in 1963, and we are very proud of this.”

Mr. Gaétan Boivin, President and CEO of the TRPA, is very pleased with the agreement with Somavrac. “It strengthens our partnership with a company recognized for its excellence, and the Port of Trois-Rivières has always been able to rely on their quality and competitive logistics services. This agreement allows the Port of Trois-Rivières to continue providing high quality services to its users. The stability of the workforce is also assured with the signing in February of a 9-year collective agreement between the Maritime Employers Association and the Longshoremen’s Union.”