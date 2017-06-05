GM names Day & Ross Dedicated Logistics top supplier

Mississuagua, ON —Day & Ross Dedicated Logistics was recognized by General Motors as one of its top suppliers.

During its 25th annual Supplier of the Year Awards Ceremony held in Orlando, Florida Day & Ross Logistics was named among 118 of GM’s best suppliers from 15 countries that have consistently exceeded the company’s expectations, created outstanding value or brought new innovations to the company.

General Motors currently has 22,000 suppliers worldwide. Winning suppliers were chosen by a global team of GM purchasing, engineering, quality, manufacturing and logistics executives, and selected based on performance criteria in Product Purchasing, Indirect Purchasing, Customer Care and Aftersales, and Logistics.

“We are honoured to be a trusted partner to GM and to be recognized as the Supplier of the Year. Day & Ross Dedicated Logistics has been a leading force in providing dedicated logistics to the automotive industry for many years leveraging our expertise in providing custom engineered solutions,” declared Shawn McMahon, President of Day & Ross Dedicated Logistics.

Day & Ross Dedicated currently delivers to 542 GM dealerships daily in Canada in addition to moving 20,000 truckload shipments annually to and from their Distribution Centres through their Ottaway division.