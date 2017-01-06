GE additive business to sell and finance metal additive machines

BOSTON, Mass.–GE announced its GE Additive business will collaborate with GE Capital to sell and finance metal additive machines. Manufacturing companies will now have more ways to access transformative 3D printing technology, spurring growth in several critical industrial markets including medical, aerospace, automotive and machining.

GE Capital will develop a range of customized financial solutions for its customers. These solutions will allow GE Additive customers the ability to access strategic and flexible financing solutions to acquire this transformative manufacturing technology in countries around the globe.

“Our dual expertise both in manufacturing and in equipment finance, allows us to create competitive financial solutions that support our customers’ strategic business goals,” said Trevor Schauenberg, President and CEO of GE Capital Industrial Finance.

“Additive manufacturing is a key contributor to the manufacturing evolution; we’re excited to enable its growth.”

GE has invested approximately $1.5 billion in advanced manufacturing and additive technologies, in addition to building a global network of Additive centers focused on advancing the science. GE also recently announced it has acquired a 75% stake in Concept Laser GmbH and 76% of the shares in Arcam AB – both producers of metal additive machines.

GE said it is now well positioned to advance the additive manufacturing revolution across several industries.

“Additive manufacturing is the new revolution, changing the way we design and manufacture products faster, more sophisticated and more cost efficient,” said Mohammad Ehteshami, Vice President for Additive Integration at GE Additive. “By partnering with GE Capital, we’re now able to democratize additive manufacturing, making it easier for businesses to buy additive machines, fostering their competitiveness and accelerating the adoption rate. We’re excited to be part of the additive revolution.”