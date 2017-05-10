GCT Deltaport welcomes largest vessel to call Canada

DELTA, BC — On May 5, GCT Canada welcomed the largest container vessel to call the country at GCT Deltaport, located in the Port of Vancouver. The Hapag-Lloyd 13,200 TEU “Antwerpen Express” has been deployed as part of THE Alliance’s Transpacific mainline West Coast PN3 service. The Hamburg class vessel is the first of a progressive ship upsizing for the service. Not only will this new fleet of vessels offer more slots for importers and exporters to grow in the market, but it will do so with an improved environmental footprint.

GCT Deltaport hosts the largest ships to call the Port of Vancouver. The facility has recently completed major construction on its $280 million Intermodal Yard Reconfiguration project that increases rail capacity by over 50% within the existing footprint, enabling even better handling of big ship surge volumes. GCT Deltaport is the Antwerpen Express’s first-port-of-call directly from the Far East (Hong Kong-Yantian-Ningbo-Shanghai-Pusan-Vancouver).

“Our dedicated PN3 shuttle service is a competitive East West product with short transit times,” stated Wolfgang Schoch, Senior Vice President of Hapag-Lloyd (Canada). “Working together with our supply chain partners, through this facility our cargo reaches more than 20 destinations across Canada and the US Midwest.”

Collaboration amongst CN, Canadian Pacific (CP), and GCT Canada has improved rail transit times.

“CP is proud of its relationship with GCT Canada and Hapag-Lloyd, and looks forward to unlocking future international intermodal growth as a result of the improvements at GCT Deltaport,” said John Brooks, CP’s Senior Vice-President and Chief Marketing Officer. “CP’s customers enjoy the fastest service from Vancouver to Minneapolis, Chicago and beyond and in close collaboration with our supply chain partners, we will continue to leverage our competitive advantage.”

“CN’s vast network connects the Canadian West Coast Gateway to the largest number of destinations across Canada and the United States and is big ship and big alliance ready,” said JJ Ruest, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at CN. “We welcome THE Alliance’s new import service to Vancouver. Our service level agreements with ports and partners across North America have created the fastest and most reliable supply chain from Asia to our customers’ front doors. We provide truck and rail options to efficiently move freight from the port and GCT facilities to final destinations from Toronto to Detroit to Chicago to Memphis and beyond.”

“GCT Deltaport is purpose-built to handle rail cargo seamlessly,” said Eric Waltz, President of GCT Canada. “With the terminal’s process innovation, efficient equipment and design, beneficial cargo owners calling GCT Deltaport will experience the lowest rail dwells in the industry.”