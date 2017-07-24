GCT appoints new President and CEO

Vancouver, BC — Privately owned terminal operator GCT Global Container Terminals Inc. (GCT) has appointed Doron Grosman as president and chief executive officer, effective immediately, the company said.

Doron replaces Stephen Edwards, who served in the position since 2012.

“We are confident that Doron’s operational focus and broad range of industry experience will lead GCT through the next transformational stage of growth, improving service delivery to our customers and value to our stakeholders,” said David Emerson, Chair of the Board for GCT. “He will be responsible for all operations in both Canada and the United States.”

Doron is a seasoned, multi-industry executive with experience in a variety of C-suite roles at global Fortune 1000 companies as well as middle market private equity owned companies. Most recently from 2010 to 2017, he was an Operating Partner at New York-based Court Square Capital Partners, where he was a member of the Investment Team working with portfolio companies in a variety of service and technology industry sectors, on key strategic and operational initiatives.

Prior to this, Doron was President for Hexcel Corp., a public company that is a global leader in advanced composites technology and was previously also the President of Quebecor Magazine Printing Solutions. His leadership drove enhanced results throughout both of these organizations.

Doron started his career at Bain & Company, the management consulting firm, and then spent eleven years in various senior executive roles in General Electric (GE) both in the corporate office and at GE Plastics. Following his career at GE, Doron was the de facto Chief Operating Officer for American Standard’s global Trane Air-Conditioning business.

In addition to more than 30 years of leadership experience, Doron holds a MBA from the Harvard Business School as well as a Masters of Science in Engineering from the University of Witwatersrand in South Africa.