Funding allocated for Trois-Rivières port facilities expansion project

OTTAWA, Ont.–The Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency (the Agency) has allocated $83,985 in federal funds to three recipients to assist their participation in the federal environmental assessment of the proposed Trois-Rivières Port Facilities Expansion Project, located in Trois-Rivières, Quebec.

The funding was made available through the Agency’s Participant Funding Program. It will assist the participation of the public and Indigenous groups in upcoming steps of the environmental assessment, which include reviewing and providing comments on the Environmental Impact Statement or on the summary thereof, the draft Environmental Assessment Report and the potential environmental assessment conditions.

More information on this project is available on the Canadian Environmental Assessment Registry website, reference number 80102.