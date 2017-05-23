Finnish container terminals to go live with Navis N4 in the cloud

Oakland, CA — Two Finland-based container terminals—Steveco Vuosaari (Helsinki) and Steveco Mussalo (Kotka)—have become the world’s first ports to successfully go live with Navis N4 in a hosted private cloud environment following their March 25th go-lives.

Steveco is one of Finland’s leading port operators and a full logistics provider offering large scale warehousing and stuffing services, sea and land freight, as well as 3PL services. With container terminals in both Kotka, near the Russian boarder, and in the capital city of Helsinki serving domestic import and exports, Steveco’s Vuosaari and Mussalo ports move a combined 750,000 TEUs annually. Steveco terminals are noted as some of the most efficient, safest and reliable ports in the region.

To uphold existing terminal performance and customer service levels amid increasing cargo volumes and shorter vessel stays, Steveco has invested heavily in innovative solutions that enable it to operate leaner and ultimately move containers, faster, safer and more cost effectively. The selection of a new terminal system became part of this process after Steveco learned that its legacy provider would no longer develop future versions of the software. After a thorough evaluation process, Navis N4 was selected due to its strong reputation in the industry, global support capabilities, as well as its ability to boost terminal operations and production over time. It was also able to meet a unique requirement, one that no other terminal in the world had approached Navis with to date.

“Going into this process, we knew that we wanted to host our new terminal system in the cloud, and thus, needed a partner who could meet our needs both technically and philosophically,” said Tapio Mattila, Senior Vice President, Steveco. “Navis was truly a strategic partner in this endeavor, ensuring all phases of the implementation process were successful and minimal disruptions to customers were experienced. We are very pleased with the levels of service provided by the Navis team, the system’s reliability overall and are confident that the use of N4 will have tremendous benefits for our employees, and our customers for years to come.”

As part of the implementation, all Navis servers, including N4, XPS, ECN4 and the backend database are hosted in a private cloud data center managed and maintained by a leading Nordic software and services company Tieto, headquartered in Finland. Steveco is the first terminal within Navis’ extensive customer portfolio to run N4 in a cloud environment. With a reliable cloud solution provider and strong network connectivity to the data center from the terminal, Steveco has not experienced any performance or reliability issues following its go-lives several weeks ago.

“The cloud offers tremendous benefits for hosting a terminal system like N4, including on-demand availability, rapid elasticity of the IT infrastructure, pooling of IT resources, as well as clear flexibility and cost efficiencies,” said Guenter Schmidmeir, VP and General Manager, EMEA. “We are incredibly proud to be part of this transformative N4 implementation project, and applaud Steveco’s progressive view on using the latest solutions available to optimize terminal performance. The project’s success will absolutely serve as a strong example for others in the global maritime shipping community who may be exploring or questioning how they too can harness the power of cloud within in their own IT environments.”