Finland develops breakthrough hybrid electric power for heavy trucks

JYVÄSKYLÄ, Finland — Finnish companies Visedo and Sisu Auto have teamed up to develop a hybrid electric parallel power system for the heavy truck market capable of delivering 850kW (1140hp) and more than 5000Nm torque.

Launched at this year’s Kuljetus transport tradeshow in Finland, the breakthrough system marks an important milestone for hybrid electric power to deliver fuel-savings and emissions reductions in the heavy road transport sector.

Visedo, Finnish manufacturer of heavy duty hybrid and electric power, developed the electric power system for a proof of concept vehicle that integrates the parallel hybrid drive, which draws power from both an electric motor and a diesel engine connected via the same axle.

The electric motor assists the diesel engine during peak periods and charges energy storage during the off-peak via supercapacitors. Locating the electric motor between the engine and gearbox ensures simple assembly with no need to alter the existing chassis or suspension structure.

“We’re proud to be giving Europe its first look at such a breakthrough hybrid truck drive system that’s capable of delivering breakthrough power and performance while saving fuel and reducing emissions,” said Risto Tiainen, Visedo System Solutions Manager.

“The revolution to electrify the world’s diesel transport is already underway. After delivering pioneering hybrid and electric power for passenger buses, Visedo is proud to be powering the next generation of cleaner truck transport solutions.”

Visedo developed the electric drive system to work in parallel with the Mercedes-Benz OM471 and OM473 diesel engines, which are used in the Sisu Polar truck range.

The main objective for Visedo and Sisu was to reduce fuel consumption and reduce emissions, however the powerful hybrid system also boosts available low speed torque. The solution also enables the use of the vehicle with or without electric power since the drive line is mechanically continuous from the diesel engine to the axle.

Power is delivered via Visedo permanent magnet motor, while the mechanical powertrain is controlled by a Visedo inverter and PowerBOOST DC-DC converter. Energy is stored with the company’s supercapacitor unit. Visedo’s component flexibility enables customer and system-specific customization, simplifying integration with customer systems.

The system supplies additional power and charging automatically, allowing the driver to concentrate on the road. The driver can also keep track of the system’s data and if required bypass the automated system to take control.