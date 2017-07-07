Feds offer support to beleaguered Churchill residents

Ottawa, ON —The community of Churchill, Manitoba, will be temporarily added to the Nutrition North Canada program following indefinite suspension of rail service following severe flooding, which is having a major impact on the residents.

To support their immediate needs for more affordable access to perishable nutritious foods, Minister of Indigenous and Northern Affairs, Carolyn Bennett announced that the Government of Canada is temporarily adding Churchill, Manitoba to its list of eligible communities for the Nutrition North Canada (NNC) program.

This temporary addition to the NNC program, complements the Government of Manitoba’s Affordable Food in Remote Manitoba (AAFIRM) food subsidy program, and will help lower the cost of perishable, nutritious food for the residents of Churchill until the rail line is operational.

“While we continue to work across government to address the situation in Churchill, extending the Nutrition North Canada program to the community will help off-set the rising cost of bringing in food,” said Bennett. “All Canadians deserve access to healthy food — which is why we are committed to enhancing the Nutrition North Canada program to help isolated northern communities.”