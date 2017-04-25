Feds fund new projects, launch Rail Safety week

MONTREAL, Que. — With over 44,000 kilometres of track across the country, and approximately 14,000 public and 9,000 private grade crossings, everyone has a role to play in railway safety.

Today, The Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, launched Rail Safety Week and announced 131 new projects and initiatives that will keep Canadians safe, contribute to the reduction of injuries and fatalities, and increase public confidence in Canada’s rail transportation system. Collectively, the projects receive more than $20 million under the Government of Canada’s Rail Safety Improvement Program.

As part of this funding, the Government is providing renewed support to Operation Lifesaver, a national public outreach initiative whose goal is to increase public awareness about railway crossings and the dangers of trespassing. It achieves this by providing rail safety awareness briefings to schools and communities, and by developing and promoting videos, exhibits and sponsoring outreach events across Canada.

In addition to renewed support for Operation Lifesaver, Minister Garneau’s announcement included funding for:

125 projects that focus on infrastructure, technology and research, including safety improvements on rail property, the use of innovative technologies; research and studies; as well as the closures of grade crossings that present safety concerns, and;

Five new regional and municipal rail safety education and awareness initiatives that focus on reducing injuries and fatalities in communities across Canada .

Transport Canada’s Rail Safety Improvement Program is a $55 million, three-year initiative that provides federal funding, in the form of grants or contributions. The program’s objective is to improve rail safety, contribute to the reduction of injuries and fatalities, and increase public confidence in the Canada’s rail transportation system. Applications are now being accepted for new projects beginning in 2018-2019.