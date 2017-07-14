Feds announce extension of the St. Lawrence Seaway agreement

Ottawa, ON — Minister of Transport, Marc Garneau announced a five-year extension to the Government of Canada’s agreement with the St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation to manage, maintain and operate the Seaway. This extends the existing agreement until March 31, 2023, and will provide stability for the St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation and the marine shipping industry.

To ensure the Seaway continues to be positioned as a critical transportation corridor for North America, Transport Canada will conduct a review to examine further opportunities for increased economic and commercial development, the waterway’s competitiveness and sustainability, and the Seaway’s governance structure.

In the coming months, Canadians, provincial and municipal governments, Indigenous communities, international partners, users and stakeholders will be invited to provide input on the future of the Seaway.

“The Government of Canada is committed to the safe, reliable and environmentally responsible movement of goods along the Seaway,” said Garneau. “We look forward to our continued collaboration with the St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation to ensure this strategic transportation corridor remains competitive now and in the future.”

“Since commercialization 20 years ago, the SLSMC has delivered safe, reliable and environmentally friendly navigation,” said Terence Bowles, President and CEO of The St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation. “The Corporation ‎has made excellent progress in strengthening the Seaway’s competitive position. The Seaway’s modernization program, representing the greatest change to operations since the waterway’s inception in 1959, allows the Corporation to continue serving its many stakeholders and fulfilling its vision of providing a responsive and highly competitive transportation system which connects the heartland of North America to over 60 markets around the world.”