Edmonton International Airport has strong 2016 led by cargo

EDMONTON, Alta.–Edmonton International Airport experienced a busy year in 2016, not only serving 7,523,864 passengers, but also moving forward with many cargo, commercial development and infrastructure projects that will benefit local and regional economy, the airport said.

“At EIA we understand the importance of continuing to diversify our business offerings, which is why the commercial developments in 2016 are all designed to sustain long-term growth for the Edmonton Metro Region. We attracted hundreds of millions of dollars in private investment last year in many different lines of business,” says Tom Ruth, EIA President and CEO.

EIA welcomed new air services in 2016. WestJet began, seasonal, non-stop service to London-Gatwick in May. Icelandair added an additional summer flight to its year-round passenger and cargo service to Reykjavik. KLM Royal Dutch Airlines celebrated the one year anniversary of its non-stop passenger and cargo service to Amsterdam in May. EIA also welcomed NewLeaf Travel which began offering flights from Edmonton to Abbotsford, Kelowna, Winnipeg and Hamilton.

Cargo

EIA’s cargo services saw its seventh consecutive year of volume growth in 2016. It was a strong year for international cargo charters. Air China Cargo celebrated one year of service to and from EIA. This service flies between Shanghai Pudong Airport, Chicago O’Hare International Airport and Tianjin Binhai International Airport, two times a week. Edmonton’s Air China Cargo service is the only Canadian destination with scheduled freighter service to mainland China.

With cargo connections into Europe and Africa via Amsterdam, into Asia via Shanghai and the US via Chicago, EIA has transatlantic and transpacific routes and is a strong Canadian cargo hub option. This dovetails with EIA’s Port Alberta designation as a Foreign Trade Zone, allowing companies to reduce or eliminate normal trade barriers such as tariffs, quotas and compliance costs. Building on EIA’s cargo capacity, over 250,000 square feet of new cargo facilities were completed or announced in 2016.

Rosenau Transport Ltd. took possession of its 211,000-square-foot facility in September, offering road connections to and from anywhere in Western Canada within 24 hours of EIA. Rosenau has recently achieved full air cargo road carrier certification from Transport Canada and is ideally situated to meet all cargo needs with national and international connectivity via EIA’s extensive air cargo network.

Flying Fresh Air Freight, is a perishables and specialty freight forwarder, and the newest member of the EIA Cargo community. Its new Edmonton office is located in the EIA Cargo Village.

Det’on Cho Logistics opened its new cargo warehouse location at EIA, which will complement its Yellowknife and Vancouver operations. Det’on Cho Logistics provides a suite of services including warehousing, air cargo handling, supply chain management, air charter services and much more.

Aeroterm began construction of its new $10 million dollar (US) multi-use airport facility, located at EIA, including 50,000 square feet (4,650 square metres) of airside flight kitchen and air cargo support facilities. Tenants in this new facility include Gate Gourmet, ATS and Swissport. The facility is 100 per cent pre-leased. The facility is scheduled for completion in early 2017.

Construction is underway on the new, 25,000-square-foot freight forwarder building for Runway Developments. The facility is for mixed-use cargo, with leasing opportunities available for customs brokers, logistics companies and freight forwarders. The building will be ready for occupancy summer 2017.

Aurora Cannabis began construction of an 800,000-square-foot facility at EIA, which will be the world’s largest and most advanced medical cannabis production facility.

Horseracing Alberta announced Century Casinos Inc. has been selected to develop a new mile-long race track, including food and entertainment facilities with slot machines. The proposed site is on EIA lands within the Aerotropolis Development.