Dicom launches smart4 shipping as part of the new smart4 technology suite

DORVAL, Que.–Dicom Transportation Group announced the launch of a new shipping system that leverages the latest in development technology. smart4 shipping is a newly developed platform enabling efficient domestic and cross border shipments, leveraging mobile technologies, and providing a variety of essential reporting tools and visually engaging dashboards, Dicom said.

smart4 shipping is currently being used across Dicom’s network, which spans the United States and Canada.

This technological advancement is part of a new Dicom Technology suite called smart4, which consists of smart4 shipping, smart4 tracking, smart4 mobility, and smart4 integration. This fully integrated suite is designed to simplify and speed up the shipping management process, for smooth merchandise shipping, tracking, securing and receiving.

“This innovation will allow customers to process Dicom shipments much faster than on the competitors’ shipping systems. The system will also provide real-time information on cost estimates, reports, and dashboards,” said Scott Dobak, Dicom’s Chief Executive Officer. “This innovation was a team effort built on behalf of our customers in the United States and Canada.”

Dicom has invested heavily in developing transportation technologies over the past several years in an effort to continually enhance the customer experience. Four technology-based patents, including smart4 shipping, have been filed in 2016, and customers can expect to see more innovations in the coming months.

“smart4 shipping integrates several exciting new technologies, including smart watches, Apple TV, and a low-cost cube and reweigh device,” said Kirk Serjeantson, Dicom’s Chief Information Officer. “Our new shipping system provides a new level of flexibility to our customers operating on devices such as tablets, smart phones, and even the Raspberry Pi.”