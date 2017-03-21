DHL gets pharma certification for seven stations

MIAMI, Fla.–DHL Global Forwarding is set to certify seven U.S. stations of 11 across the Americas according to the CEIV Pharma Standard of the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

In the Americas, DHL received certification starting with Bogota, Colombia and globally it will certify the remaining stations by the end of the second quarter of 2017.

The CEIV Pharma Certification of the aviation industry’s umbrella association attests the highest service and quality standards for life sciences and healthcare customers through uniform processes and a compliant network.

“Through the IATA CEIV certification, DHL is setting itself apart by meeting the highest global third party air freight regulatory standards,” said David Goldberg, U.S. CEO for DHL Global Forwarding. “Through a targeted approach, we have selected stations in some of our key U.S. hubs to undergo the rigorous audit certification process in order to further solidify our leadership position in these markets.”

DHL started to certify its global stations according to the IATA CEIV Pharma Standard in the third quarter of 2016. By the end of the second quarter of 2017, the following DHL Global Forwarding stations will have received this highly acclaimed certification:

Atlanta, Georgia

Chicago, Illinois

Cincinnati, Ohio

Los Angeles, California

Miami, Florida

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

San Juan, Puerto Rico

Following independent audits by third parties and training courses for employees on site, the DHL Air Thermonet stations will receive the quality label.

“Over many years, DHL has been actively involved with IATA’s continuous efforts to adequately answer to the regulatory demands of the pharmaceutical industry. This standardized approach in the air freight industry means productivity, accuracy, and reliability. All of those lead to product integrity and patient safety,” states David Bang, Global Head of DHL Temperature Management Solutions and CEO LifeConEx at DHL Global Forwarding.

At each location, the umbrella association IATA examines the station’s correspondence to the Temperature Control Regulations (TCR), the GDP (Good Distribution Practices) guidelines of the European Union, the Annex 5 of the World Health Organization and the United States Pharmacopeia Standards. Apart from this they also set the industry standard for the transportation of dangerous goods and live animals in addition to sensitive pharmaceutical products.

With its international network, DHL offers at all of its Air Thermonet locations a wide-ranging product portfolio, covering all client needs for time and temperature sensitive air freight shipments. Thereby DHL has successfully established itself as the market leader for logistics solutions in the life sciences and healthcare industry. Additionally, DHL offers the express service “Medical Express” with a fixed delivery time and “DHL Clinical Trial Logistics” a logistics solution specifically designed for clinical studies such as the transportation of trial medication, auxiliary materials and lab kits.