Delta Cargo appoints new global sales director

Atlanta, GA — Delta Air Lines Cargo has appointed industry veteran Eric Wilson as Managing Director, Cargo Global Sales, a role previously held by Rob LeBel.

Wilson will lead Delta Cargo’s global sales team and sales partners around the world. Based in Atlanta, he joins the Delta cargo leadership team at a time when, according to the company, cargo is realizing the benefits of its multi-year transformation with double digit operational performance improvement and unit revenue growth far surpassing industry averages.

“Eric brings a strong international background to the position, as well as being renowned throughout the air cargo industry for his customer focus and deep knowledge of the business” said Gareth Joyce, Delta President-Cargo and Senior Vice President-Airport Customer Service. “His extensive cargo and global experience will really serve us well as we continue to implement differentiated products and services across our entire network.”

A veteran with 25 years of industry experience, Wilson joined Delta Cargo in 2008 as General Manager–Strategic Partner Programs and National Accounts, bringing over 18 years of cargo experience to his role In 2014 he relocated to Tokyo to assume the position of Director–APAC Cargo Sales.