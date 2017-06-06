Delta, Aeromexico launch cargo joint cooperation agreement

Atlanta, GA — Delta Air Lines Cargo and Grupo Aeromexico, S.A.B. de C.V. Cargo are now working together, to create a bigger, better cargo operation in the transborder market between the United States and Mexico, one of the most important cargo routes in the world.

The cargo joint cooperation agreement (JCA), will allow customers to work with either carrier to transport cargo across a broad network of flights and joint trucking options. Developments are also underway to integrate technologies creating a seamless experience to customers. Delta and Aeromexico Cargo have co-located warehouses in Mexico, Boston, New York-JFK, Miami, San Francisco and Chicago, with Orlando and Detroit opening in the summer. The two companies will also be able to implement joint sales and marketing initiatives in both countries.

“By working together on the cargo side we can really provide a seamless logistics experience in the U.S. and Mexico,” said Gareth Joyce, Delta’s President-Cargo and Senior Vice President-Airport Customer Service. “This enables us to bring faster, more reliable and flexible solutions to our customers in the U.S., Mexico, and beyond those borders globally.”

“Aeromexico and Delta as partners have the largest, more comprehensive and expanding air cargo network in the U.S.-Mexico market,” commented Rafael Figueroa, CEO Aeromexico Cargo.

“Now by delivering outstanding quality service and innovative commercial and logistics solutions we will definitely bring extensive value to the industry and to our customers.”

Delta and Aeromexico currently transport varied cargo products in the U.S.-Mexico transborder market. From the U.S., turbine parts, medical equipment, auto, perishables and aircraft parts are some of the key products shipped to Mexico. In the reverse direction tequila, medical equipment and aircraft/auto parts are carried.

Delta will provide service in the United States through its connecting hubs in Atlanta, Detroit, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St. Paul, New York, Salt Lake City and Seattle; Aeromexico will offer greater access to Mexico through its hubs in Mexico City, Monterrey and Guadalajara.