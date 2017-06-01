Bill Doherty named President and CEO of Day & Ross

Hartland, NB—Day & Ross Inc. announced today that Bill Doherty has been appointed as its new President and CEO, succeeding John Doucet who will retire from the role on June 30th, 2017.

Bill joined Day & Ross on October 3, 2016 as part of the leadership transition plan.

Based in Hartland, New Brunswick, and reporting to Dirk Van de Put, President and CEO of McCain Foods Limited, Bill will lead The Day & Ross Transportation Group that operates four divisions: Day & Ross Freight, Day & Ross Dedicated Logistics, Day & Ross Supply Chain and Trade Networks, and Sameday Worldwide.

“I am honoured to have been elected the President and CEO of such a reputable North American company owned by an iconic brand,” said Doherty. “I look forward to serving Day & Ross by working with its divisional leaders to continue to deliver integrated transportation solutions to North American shippers.”

Bill joined FedEx in 1984, learning the transportation business from the ground up. During his tenure with FedEx, Bill held numerous progressive positions including Managing Director Northeast District (air & ground), Managing Director Retail Operations, and VP Global Operations.

In addition to his 25-year career with FedEx, Bill held executive-level roles with Greatwide Logistics Services, Omniflight Helicopters Inc., New Breed Logistics, Inc., Warehouse86 Ventures, LLC, and Transervice Logistics Inc., which particularly broadened his business acumen in mergers and acquisitions in private equity owned and start-up environments.

Bill’s successes include guiding teams through organizational changes in operational efficiency, strategic acquisitions in excess of $2 Billion and successfully implementing highly-effective sales acceleration and retention programs, resulting in substantial business growth. His sales acumen, relationship-building capability and intimate customer understanding are valued specialties within the transportation sector and key to ensuring sustainable profitable growth at Day & Ross.

Commenting on the appointment, Dirk Van de Put, President and CEO of McCain Foods Limited said, “Bill’s hands-on leadership experience, complemented by his strong operations background and impressive career progression with established transportation brands make him a great fit for Day & Ross, and the right person to lead the company and build its future success upon John’s outstanding legacy.”