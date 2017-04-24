Dash 8 package freighter rolled out

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Voyageur Aviation Corp. (“Voyageur”) has rolled-out the first-of-its-kind Dash 8-100 Package Freighter (PF) conversion aircraft.

Voyageur also announced that the first two of its Dash 8-100 PF conversions are being delivered to Wasaya Airways of Thunder Bay, Ontario.

“We are delighted to have Wasaya as the launch customer for the Dash 8-100 PF. We believe Wasaya’s deployment of the aircraft in supporting communities in northern Canada highlights the key advantages of the aircraft including payload, range, operational efficiency, and unpaved runway performance. We could not hope for a better launch partner and we are confident that the Dash 8-100 PF will efficiently serve Wasaya’s valued customers for many years to come,” said Scott Tapson, President of Voyageur Aviation Corp.

The Dash 8-100 PF is designed to carry a typical payload of 10,000 pounds / 4,500 kilograms and a volume of 1,380 cubic feet / 39 cubic meters. This gives the aircraft the largest payload in the class of medium regional turbo-props (30-40 passenger capacity) that have been subject to cargo conversion programs.

The design and modification work was completed by Voyageur Aerotech, an Approved Maintenance Organization (AMO) and Design Approval Organization (DAO). The conversion program modifies the 37-passenger aircraft to provide a Class “E” cargo compartment. Key features in achieving the regulatory compliance requirements include a comprehensive smoke detection system, a ventilation shut-off system, and a fire-resistant liner.

The aircraft’s large aft cargo door of 50 inches x 60 inches (1.27 m x 1.52 m) and low door sill height of 40 inches (1.02 m), make for ease of loading without specialized equipment. The aircraft is also equipped with reinforced cargo floor and advanced LED interior lighting system.

Other features inherent to the Dash 8-100 are excellent operating costs, short take-off and landing capabilities, and superior range of up to 800 nautical miles fully laden. This gives the aircraft strong versatility in a number of regional route structures, and ideally positions the aircraft to serve feeder networks for small package and express freight.