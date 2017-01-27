CX North America Information Services Inc. launches in Ontario

TECUMSEH, Ont.–CX North America Information Services Inc. (CX North America), has opened its headquarters office in Tecumseh, Ontario. CX North America is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Transport Exchange Group, a major solutions provider to the road transport industry in the United Kingdom and operator of two of its largest freight exchanges.

Transport Exchange Group also operates CX Euro, another wholly-owned subsidiary providing transport collaboration solutions for Europe from its headquarters in the Netherlands.

CX North America believes the need for better visibility, agility, efficiency, collaboration and control across carrier partners and assets has never been greater, especially in North America. Competition within the $800 billion trucking industry is increasing, and major new players have plans to transform the sector.

“Our goal is to empower organizations, whether a single-truck firm or a company with a fleet of thousands, to maximize efficiency and effectiveness and thereby grow their business and revenue. CX North America gives firms the ability to keep track of their freight, drivers and partner carriers in real time from first customer contact to proof of delivery – and achieve the highest return possible from their business assets. Our tools also help maximize fuel usage and decrease carbon emissions through the strategic use of resources,” said Lyall Cresswell, president and CEO of CX North America, CX Euro and Transport Exchange Group.

“CX North America brings ‘smart collaboration’ to the forefront and allows companies to transcend their limitations of scale. With CX North America, a company with 50 vehicles has the capability to deliver the same levels of service and coverage as a company with 1,000 vehicles. Our no-risk solutions can be implemented quickly without the need for major infrastructure investments and extensive integration. This level of agility is a critical competitive tool in today’s fast-changing landscape. ”

“Our products and services offer anyone in the transportation, logistics and supply chain sectors the visibility they need for nimble and accurate decision making. Both our advanced online platform and our mobile app are easy to use, reliable, secure and packed with unique features that will put them firmly in control of their business. What’s more, CX North America is always adding new functionality to its advanced technologies. I look forward to bringing these tools to the North American marketplace and assisting companies in their business growth and success,” said Sharon Coburn, CX North America’s vice president of business development for North America.