CSL wins Lloyd’s List Americas award

Montreal, QC — The CSL Group was honoured with the 2017 Ship Operator of the Year award at the Lloyd’s List Americas gala dinner held in New York City. The award recognizes excellence in business development, safety, efficiency and reliability, and is open to ship operators in North, South and Central America.

“It is a great honour for CSL to be accepting this award, which is a tribute to the passion, dedication and innovative spirit of our outstanding ship and shore employees,” said Louis Martel, President and CEO, The CSL Group.

“Every day we take great pride in delivering exceptional service to our customers in the most efficient, safe and sustainable way – and we constantly seek to get better. As we continue to modernize our fleet, we are bringing advanced technologies into our ship and shore operations that will elevate our business for years to come.”

CSL’s Vice-President of Government and Industry Affairs, Kirk Jones accepted the award on behalf of the Company. In a show of support to the future of the industry, he was joined at the CSL table by a group of cadets from the Massachusetts Maritime Academy who are studying international maritime business.

The is second time CSL has won a Lloyd’s List ship operator award. In 2015, CSL was named the Inland/Coastal/Lakes Operator of the Year.

The CSL Group is the largest owner and operator of self-unloading ships in the world. Headquartered in Montreal with divisions operating throughout the Americas, Australia, Europe and Asia, CSL delivers more than 78 million tonnes of cargo annually for customers in the construction, steel, energy and agricultural sectors.