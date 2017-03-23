CSL releases video documenting the making of The Sea Keeper mural

MONTREAL, Que.–The CSL Group has released a five-minute video documenting how a spectacular 196,2 m2 (2,111.9 ft2) original work-of-art was created on the forward façade of the accommodations block of the Trillium Class bulk carrier CSL St-Laurent.

The video can be viewed on CSL’s website at https://www.cslships.com/en/our-company/sea-keeper.

Over the course of three weeks in February-March 2017, four urban Montreal artists worked together to create the mural that celebrates the 150th anniversary of Canada and the 375th of the City of Montreal, and marks a renewal under way at CSL.

The Sea Keeper/Gardien des eaux was conceived by Montreal urban artist Beyung and created with artists FONKi, Ankh One, and Benny Wilding of the A’shop art collective. Painting an original work-of-art of this scale on a ship was a first for the artists, a first for CSL and a first for a Canadian commercial vessel.

CSL chose CSL St-Laurent to host the tribute to Montreal and Canada because her name honours the St. Lawrence River, and her state-of-the-art technology and seamanship represent the new generation of high-performing, environmentally-responsible cargo vessels.

Built in 2014, CSL St-Laurent is a 36,363 DWT state-of-the-art bulk carrier. The vessel’s arrival in the Port of Montreal in February 2015 marked the final step in CSL’s Trillium Class newbuild program that produced a total of 11 state-of-the-art self-unloaders and bulk carriers for CSL’s Canadian and Americas fleets.

On March 20th, 2017, CSL St-Laurent adorned with The Sea Keeper was the first ship to transit the St. Lambert lock, marking the opening of the St. Lawrence Seaway.